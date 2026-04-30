Label expands next-gen lineup with Babymonster, Treasure and Kayci reveal

YG Entertainment is preparing to debut its first new boy group in six years, executive producer Yang Hyun-suk announced Friday.

In a video interview posted on the agency’s official blog, Yang said the company plans to introduce a five-member group in September, marking its first boy group launch since Treasure.

“We previously mentioned plans to launch a new boy group this fall,” Yang said. “As of now, we are aiming to introduce a five-member team in September.”

The upcoming group will depart from YG Entertainment’s recent large-member format, instead focusing on a smaller, “elite” lineup designed to highlight each member’s individuality and skillset, the agency said.

The announcement comes as the K-pop powerhouse outlines broader activity plans for its roster, including Babymonster and Treasure.

Babymonster is set to release its third EP, “Choom,” on May 4. Yang described the project as performance-driven, noting that choreography production was expanded to an unusual scale involving around 10 teams. He also highlighted the track “Moon,” a dark hip-hop number created in collaboration with overseas producers.

The agency plans to roll out four music videos tied to the EP, followed by a digital single tentatively titled “Sugar Honey” in June, signaling an aggressive promotional cycle.

Treasure, meanwhile, will release a new EP on June 1, featuring four hip-hop-based tracks. Yang said the project marks a new chapter for the group, which debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic and faced challenges expanding globally.

“Over the past year, our producers and artists have worked with full dedication,” Yang said. “I hope the upcoming releases bring joy and excitement to fans beyond expectations.”

He added that additional rookie projects are in the pipeline.

According to a separate release from YG Entertainment on the same day, the agency has also unveiled a new member of its upcoming girl group, tentatively titled “Next Monster.” The member, Kayci, is the third to be introduced, following Evelli and Chanya.

Kayci, born to a Korean father and a Chinese mother, is a multilingual performer fluent in Korean, Chinese and English. Positioned as an all-rounder, she is said to possess strong vocals, rap skills and advanced dance abilities, underscoring YG Entertainment’s focus on globally competitive talent for its next-generation lineup.