Babymonster uploaded animated posters of all six members, further stirring up excitement for its third EP, “Choom,” via label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

Each of the six demonstrated their different sides while a snippet of the title track played. The mini album will be released on May 4, with four tracks that span hip-hop, dance and R&B.

After promoting the forthcoming set, the group will embark on its second international tour. On June 26-28, it will go live in Seoul, kicking off the concert trip, which will encompass five continents. So far, tour stops only for the Japan leg have been announced: Kobe, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Chiba, Nagoya and Osaka.

Rami is likely to miss the tour as well, since she has been on hiatus since May 2026 for health reasons.