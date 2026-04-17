Babymonster amassed 400 million hits on YouTube with the music video for “Sheesh,” label YG Entertainment announced Friday.

The video was released in April 2024 accompanying the song that officially marked the group’s debut. It reached the milestone in the fastest time for a music video for a K-pop girl group’s debut single, passing 100, 200 and 300 million views on the platform.

“Sheesh” achieved success on Billboard’s global charts, peaking at No. 33 on Global 200 and No. 16 on Global excl. US, spending 14 and 18 weeks on the respective charts.

On May 4, the seven-member act will make a comeback with its third EP “Choom.” On June 26, it will kick off a world tour with three shows in Seoul.