Tomorrow X Together will offer live viewings of its show in Nagoya, Japan to fans in 53 regions, including Korea, the US and Canada, Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

The quintet is set to perform in the city on May 24 on the Japan leg of its "Moa Con" tour, celebrating seven years together. The Japan trip will encompass four stops in the country — in the prefectures of Aichi, Chiba, Fukuoka and Hyogo — with two shows each in May and June.

The group rolled out its eighth EP, "7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns" in April, entering the Billboard 200 at No. 3. The mini album sold over 1.8 million copies in its first week, while main track "Stick with You" earned it five trophies from television music chart shows.