Court grants provisional seizure as legal battle escalates; Ador’s entire legal team resigns amid delay dispute

A Seoul court approved Ador’s request in February to freeze assets owned by former NewJeans member Danielle's mother, and former CEO Min Hee-jin, according to local reports on Wednesday citing legal sources.

The total claim amounts to 7 billion won ($4.73 million), comprising 5 billion won against Min and 2 billion won against Danielle’s mother. The measure is intended to prevent the disposal or concealment of assets before a final ruling, ensuring the enforceability of potential compensation.

The move follows Ador’s 43 billion won damages lawsuit filed on Dec. 29 against Danielle, her mother and Min. The agency subsequently sought a provisional seizure in January against the latter two parties, excluding Danielle.

The dispute stems from the group’s announcement in November 2024 that their exclusive contracts had been terminated due to alleged breaches by Ador. However, the court later ruled in favor of Ador, confirming the validity of the contracts. Since then, members Hyein, Haerin and Hanni have returned to the agency, while Minji remains in talks. Danielle's contract with Ador was terminated.

Meanwhile, tensions intensified during the first preparatory hearing held on March 26, where both sides clashed over the pace of proceedings. Ador requested a trial delay of around two months, citing the need to conclude a separate put-option lawsuit involving Min and Ador’s parent company, Hybe.

Danielle’s side opposed the request, arguing the agency appeared to be deliberately prolonging the case, which could significantly impact her solo career. Ador denied any intention to delay, maintaining that the case involves complex legal issues requiring careful review.

The court rejected Ador’s request for a postponement, instead scheduling additional hearings for May 14 and July 2, while encouraging both sides to explore a possible settlement.

Complicating matters further, five attorneys from Kim & Chang — who had represented Ador in the damages case — submitted their resignations en masse on April 24, raising speculation over whether the move could further delay proceedings.

Ador is reportedly reviewing the appointment of a new legal representative.