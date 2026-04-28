Minji absent from Copenhagen sessions as comeback preparations begin

NewJeans has begun preparations for a comeback, but without member Minji, raising questions about the group’s future lineup.

Ador confirmed Tuesday that members Hyein, Haerin and Hanni recently traveled to Copenhagen for music production. Minji, however, was not part of the trip, fueling speculation that the group could return as a trio.

The five-member group has been largely inactive following a prolonged legal dispute with its agency. In November 2024, the members notified Ador of contract termination, citing alleged breaches of management obligations. A subsequent lawsuit filed by Ador to confirm the validity of the contracts resulted in a first-instance ruling against the members, effectively halting group activities for an extended period.

In November last year, Ador confirmed the return of Hyein, Haerin and Hanni, while terminating its contract with Danielle and signaling plans to pursue legal action. Minji’s status remains unresolved, with the agency’s most recent position described only as “under discussion.”

Speculation over a comeback gained traction after Hyein and Haerin were spotted at a store in Copenhagen with staff on April 15, in footage shared by a Chinese tourist. Hanni was later also confirmed to have been in Denmark. At the time, Ador told The Korea Herald it was difficult to confirm specific schedules or whether filming was taking place.

Further rumors emerged when an alleged studio booking document surfaced online Monday, showing a Copenhagen recording studio reserved under Ador’s name from April 13 to 16. The detail drew attention, given that NewJeans is the label’s only artist.

Responding to the reports, Ador said Monday that the visit was part of “a pre-production process to build NewJeans’ new musical narrative.”

“The members are currently preparing for activities based on their individual conditions and optimized schedules. We will share official updates on their future plans at the appropriate time,” the agency added.

While Ador did not mention Minji directly, the statement appeared to leave open the possibility of her eventual participation.

Industry insiders cautioned against assuming the group will return as a trio, noting that recording can begin with partial participation and be completed later.

“Song production can start without all members present,” an industry official said. “It would actually be more unusual for Minji to suddenly appear in overseas sessions when her return has not been finalized. But the concern is that continued activity by three members could raise speculation that she may also step away, as Danielle did.”

Minji has yet to formally confirm her return more than six months after the others signaled their comeback. Some observers suggest ongoing disagreements over revised contract terms could be delaying her decision.

Another industry source added that the window for a smooth full-group return may be narrowing, making her eventual participation increasingly uncertain.