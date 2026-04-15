Agency confirms overseas trip but says it is too early to discuss the group’s official return

Speculation over a possible comeback by NewJeans has emerged after members Haerin, Hyein and Hanni were spotted with staff at a shop in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Their agency, Ador, confirmed the trip Wednesday but declined to provide further details.

“It is true that NewJeans members visited Copenhagen, Denmark, with staff,” Ador said. “We ask for your understanding that it is difficult to confirm specific schedules or whether filming is taking place at this time.”

Photos released alongside eyewitness accounts showed the members walking the streets with staff and appearing alongside filming equipment, further fueling expectations of a possible return.

Given that the members were seen with what appeared to be a production crew, the visit is more likely tied to an official group-related schedule rather than personal travel.

However, it remains too early to interpret the sighting as a clear signal of a comeback.

While Haerin, Hyein and Hanni have reportedly agreed to return to Ador, Minji’s return has yet to be confirmed.

Ador has terminated its contract with Danielle and filed a damages suit against her and her family, reportedly worth 43.1 billion won ($29.25 million).

The absence of Minji, in particular, raises questions about whether a full-group return is currently feasible.

NewJeans has been embroiled in a contract dispute with Ador since late 2024. Although the group announced a return following a first-instance court ruling affirming the validity of their exclusive contracts, Ador previously stated that it had not reached prior agreements with all members, initially confirming only Haerin and Hyein’s return.

Subsequent negotiations led to Hanni’s return, while no official update has been provided regarding Minji.