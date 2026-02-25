Min Hee-jin, the former head of Ador who created the girl group NewJeans, has proposed that Hybe drop all ongoing civil and criminal litigation and bring their dispute to a close.

In return, she offered to forgo the 25.6 billion won ($17.9 million) put option payment she is set to receive following her recent court victory against Hybe, framing the offer as an effort to resolve the protracted conflict.

At a press conference, Min said she is willing to give up the payout the court awarded her if Hybe agrees to terminate all related lawsuits, including those involving NewJeans members and other parties connected to the conflict.

She also stated that ending the prolonged legal battle would “help prevent further harm to artists and the industry.”

Min also urged Hybe and its chairman Bang Si-hyuk to shift their focus “from the courtroom to the stage of creation,” adding that she intends to relinquish her title as the former CEO of Ador and move forward in her role as the CEO of Ooak Records.