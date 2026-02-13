Court’s dismissal of Hybe’s key claims could sway parallel case pending before same court

After winning the put option dispute with Hybe, Min Hee-jin may face legal consequences that extend beyond the 25.5 billion won ($17.6 million) payout now owed to her, with another major lawsuit between the two parties still under review.

On Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court sided with Min, former Ador CEO and current head of Ooak Records, ruling that Hybe must honor the shareholder agreement and buy back Min’s 20 percent stake in Ador. Hybe is the parente company of Ador.

In doing so, the court rejected the bulk of Hybe’s central arguments: that Min had breached the contract by attempting to take girl group NewJeans out of Ador, damaging the company’s reputation and publicly suggesting that Hybe’s other girl group, Illit, had copied NewJeans.

The court added that it did not find these actions “constituted a serious violation sufficient to terminate the contract,” delivering a sharp setback to Hybe’s contractual position.

Attention turns to how this ruling might affect a separate 43 billion won damages suit filed by Ador in December — a case that holds overlapping claims of reputational harm and disruption to group activities. This case, which targets Min, former NewJeans member Danielle and one of her family members, is being reviewed by the same court that issued Thursday’s ruling.

“Though Thursday’s ruling is not final, Min can now be seen as holding an upper hand in most of her core legal disputes with Hybe,” a legal expert told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity. “Since the damages suit includes similar allegations as the put option suit — such as reputational damage and attempts to take NewJeans out of Ador —Min appears to have gained more legal leverage going forward.”

However, the legal expert noted that the damages suit also cites another alleged breach — unauthorized activities — possibly referring to public appearances by NewJeans members under the label NJZ while still signed with Ador.

“A damages claim requires proving clear, measurable harm. If the court has already rejected claims of reputational damage or misconduct in the put option case, it raises questions about how convincingly Hybe can quantify losses in a separate suit — unless it submits new, substantial evidence,” the expert said. “If Hybe is able to show that Min induced NewJeans members to pursue activities independent of Ador, it may present a different legal scenario.”

Following Thursday’s verdict, Hybe released a brief statement to the press, saying that it was “disappointed” that its position had not been sufficiently accepted.

“We plan to review the written ruling and proceed with further legal steps, including an appeal,” it added.

Min also issued a statement late Thursday afternoon, expressing deep gratitude to the court for its judgment and to fans for their unwavering support throughout the dispute.

“(The legal battle) was a painful but meaningful journey that was ultimately about protecting the essence of what I love most — creation and production,” said Min. “I hope that the ruling would serve as a turning point for self-correction and reform in the K-pop industry that reminds everyone how serious contracts and promises truly are.”