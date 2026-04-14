Haerin and Hyein of NewJeans were seen in Copenhagen, local media reported Tuesday, adding Hani had accompanied them as well.

A social media post from China with a picture of the two holding cameras began circulating on Sunday, prompting speculations that the group is preparing for a comeback.

Agency Ador confirmed that members of the group are visiting Denmark along with staff but did not provide specifics.

In November last year, Haerin and Hyein chose to reverse their decisions to part ways with the management company. Hani joined them the following month. Minji has been in talks with the agency which severed ties with Danielle and took legal actions against her and her family as well as former director Min Heejin.