BioCentury partnership creates new channel between Daejeon biotech firms and global investors

By Lee Kwon-hyung and Yoon Min-sik

Daejeon, long recognized as South Korea’s science capital, is moving to turn its research strength into a broader platform for global investment, commercialization and technology collaboration.

At the center of that push is Daejeon Technopark, which is working with the Daejeon Metropolitan Government to connect local companies with overseas investors, pharmaceutical firms and research partners. The effort reflects the city’s ambition to evolve from a research-focused cluster into a globally connected biotech and technology hub.

Global investors eye Daejeon biotech

Daejeon’s biotech sector has drawn growing attention from global pharmaceutical companies, investors and industry networks, supported by a recent partnership with BioCentury, a California-based biotech media and analysis firm with a broad network of investors and life sciences companies.

Under a trilateral memorandum of understanding, Daejeon, Daejeon Technopark and BioCentury agreed to strengthen global outreach, connect local firms with overseas investment networks, expand technology collaboration and operate joint programs.

The partnership builds on BioCentury’s visit to Daejeon in August and is expected to help local biotech companies gain wider access to global capital, strategic partners and international market opportunities.

The MOU was signed during the Biopharma Exchange in Daejeon, held from March 11-12, which brought together about 30 major players in the global biotech and health care industries. Participants included US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, Singapore-based SBC Group and sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

The event gave local companies an opportunity to present their technologies to global investors and industry experts, with discussions focused on potential investment, partnerships and follow-up meetings.

An investor relations pitching session followed the signing ceremony, featuring 11 promising Daejeon-based companies. Atheon Bio and Y-Biologics presented antibody-based therapies, while Celliaz, Aventi and Ensol Biosciences introduced technologies targeting retinal degeneration, sarcopenia and therapeutic peptides, respectively.

Other companies showcased next-generation biotech platforms. Klayon Therapeutics presented radioligand therapy for precision cancer treatment, Thor Therapeutics introduced RNA-based gene regulation technologies and ILIAS Biologics demonstrated exosome-based drug delivery.

Palade Bio, Merihand and BJY also presented technologies in tumor microenvironment therapy, musculoskeletal analysis and microbial fermentation-based production.

Field tour shows potential of Daejeon bio-innovation

The second day of the program featured the Global Bio Field Tour, which introduced overseas investors and experts to key biotech and research sites in Daejeon.

The tour included visits to companies such as Tomocube, LigaChem Biosciences and Syntekabio’s ABS Center, offering a closer look at the city’s research infrastructure and commercialization capabilities. Technologies presented during the tour included antibody-drug conjugates, AI-driven drug discovery and holotomography.

Participants showed strong interest in the level of technology, the companies’ global commercialization strategies and Daejeon’s system for linking research outcomes with business development.

For Daejeon, that ability to move from research to market is emerging as one of the city’s key strengths. The city’s biotech ecosystem combines research institutions, startups, growth-stage companies and support agencies, creating a pipeline that can appeal to both strategic partners and financial investors.

From research to commercialization

Daejeon’s strength lies not only in its R&D base, but also in a support system designed to help companies move through the full growth cycle, from startup formation and product development to commercialization and global expansion.

A key part of that strategy is the Daejeon Bio Startup Hub, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027, intended to identify and support high-potential startups while providing a direct pipeline to global venture capital.

Modeled after LabCentral in Boston, the hub is designed to help early-stage biotech firms secure the resources, networks and market access needed to grow. It is also expected to support companies as they navigate the so-called “valley of death,” the critical intermediate stage when startups have launched but have yet to generate stable revenue.

For global investors, the hub is expected to create a more structured way to discover companies across different stages of growth, from seed-stage innovators to more established biotech firms.

Toward a global biotech hub

Daejeon Technopark’s broader goal is to help position the city as a global biotech investment platform where research, capital and commercialization can connect more effectively.

The BioCentury partnership marks an important step in that effort by creating a direct channel between Daejeon-based companies and multinational investors, pharmaceutical firms and industry networks.

By building on the R&D foundation of Daedeok Innopolis, Daejeon Technopark’s full-cycle support programs and expanding global partnerships, the city is seeking to strengthen its role as a biotech cluster with international reach.

Daejeon Technopark plans to continue developing global channels that support long-term engagement between local companies and overseas partners.

(kwonhl@heraldcorp.com), (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)