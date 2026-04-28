Le Sserafim has taken over the Roblox Seoul map in partnership with the global game platform, according to its agency Source Music on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to practice the choreography to “Celebration,” a prerelease track from the group's second full-length album, “Pureflow pt. 1.” Fans can also join the avatars of the five members on stage in one of the platform’s most popular games, Berry Ave.

“Celebration” was unveiled Friday, well ahead of the album due out on May 22. Four remix versions rolled out the following day.

Separately, the group reached 700 million Spotify plays for “Antifragile,” the title track from Le Sserafim's second EP. It was the first time the quintet surpassed the milestone.