A video showing the assault of a Bangladeshi worker at a factory in Incheon has sparked public outrage in South Korea, prompting a government response and a police investigation.

Authorities are looking into the case, and civic groups are calling for stronger structural measures to prevent repeated abuse of migrant workers. The incident comes shortly after another case involving a Thai worker, deepening concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in Korea.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor said Saturday it had launched a special labor inspection into the textile factory, where the son of an executive is accused of assaulting a foreign worker.

The case came to light through local media reports Friday. The video appears to show the Bangladeshi worker being slapped and threatened by a man believed to be a manager, who was also filming the incident.

According to the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the victim holds an E-9 visa, which allows foreign nationals to work in nonprofessional jobs in Korea.

“Violence against foreign workers, especially when recorded and circulated, is a serious human rights violation and a criminal act beyond labor rights issues,” Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon said.

The ministry said it will examine broader issues at the factory, including possible failures in worker protection. It also plans to provide support to the victim, including temporary shelter and assistance in changing workplaces, depending on his wishes.

If the allegations are confirmed, the employer could lose eligibility to hire foreign workers. The Incheon Seobu Police Station is investigating the case on assault charges.

According to reports, the victim said the incident occurred after he failed to answer a manager’s call outside working hours, adding that similar harassment had happened before.

The case follows a recent incident in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, where a Thai worker suffered intestinal injuries after a manager fired compressed air at him. Civic groups argue that inadequate government responses have allowed such abuses to recur.

“Once again, migrant workers are turning to the media rather than authorities, raising questions about the role of law enforcement and labor agencies,” Kwon Soo-jung of the KCTU Women’s Committee wrote in a social media post.

Politicians also called for stronger government oversight and apologized to the victim. Rep. Park Chan-dae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea urged local governments to take greater responsibility, noting that they are being given expanded authority over labor inspections.

“Local governments, which are most familiar with conditions on the ground, must carry out more thorough and accountable supervision,” Park said.