South Korean police raided a factory in Hwaseong on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a workplace assault that left a Thai migrant worker seriously injured after being struck with compressed air equipment.

Police said about 20 investigators were dispatched to the coating factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, at around 8 a.m. to secure evidence related to the case.

The raid targeted the business premises of a man in his 60s suspected of injuring the worker.

The operation comes a week after the incident drew widespread media attention, prompting police to form a dedicated investigative team due to the seriousness of the allegations.

Police said they plan to question the owner as a suspect after analyzing the seized materials. They will also seek additional evidence, including the suspect’s mobile phone and computers, to determine the sequence of events and whether the assault was intentional.

Authorities previously secured two compressed air devices believed to have been used in the assault and are analyzing them.

The company owner is accused of discharging high-pressure air toward the victim’s lower body at the facility on Feb. 20. The victim suffered severe internal injuries, including a traumatic rectal perforation, and remains under medical treatment.

The case first came to light through media reports, which also alleged that the employer failed to immediately seek medical assistance. Instead, the worker was reportedly instructed to return to his dormitory and advised to leave for Thailand that night.

His condition worsened overnight, leading to emergency surgery the following day. The worker also said representatives from his employment agency later attempted to pressure him to leave the country.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has booked the company owner on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Act in connection with workplace violence and is conducting its own investigation. Authorities said they will coordinate to provide the victim with necessary support, including medical and counseling services.