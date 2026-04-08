A manufacturing company CEO who allegedly assaulted a Thai worker using compressed air has been banned from leaving the country, South Korean police said Wednesday, as President Lee Jae Myung vowed zero tolerance for what he called a “barbaric” attack.

Officials from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police said they are investigating the CEO on suspicion of assault after questioning the victim a day earlier.

The suspect is accused of directing high-pressure air through the man’s clothes at his anus on Feb. 20, causing abdominal swelling, internal organ damage and breathing difficulties.

The CEO told reporters Tuesday that “it was just a joke.”

The victim underwent emergency surgery and is continuing outpatient treatment. He is reportedly struggling to access medical care due to financial difficulties and his expired work visa.

Police said that, alongside the criminal investigation, authorities would provide support for the victim’s medical expenses, including treatment for physical and psychological harm.

The case has drawn national attention, prompting President Lee on Tuesday to order police and labor authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and to show no leniency toward discriminatory acts against social minorities.

“Violence and discrimination against immigrant workers is a grave crime that cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” Lee said. “Immigrant workers are valuable partners in our future whose dignity must be respected.

Barbaric violations of their human rights undermine the kind of society we aspire to and must be dealt with severely.”

He instructed the Justice Ministry, the Employment and Labor Ministry and other relevant agencies to ensure the victim receives necessary medical treatment regardless of his immigration status.

Lee also called for a broader review of potential human rights violations affecting migrant workers in Korea.