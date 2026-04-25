Cortis has landed on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart for the first time, with its latest main track “RedRed,” prereleased on April 20.

The lead single of the rookie group's second EP entered the chart at No. 184 on April 22 — the highest debut among all new entries that day — marking the group's first appearance on the global ranking since its debut in August last year.

The Daily Top Songs Global is widely regarded as a key barometer of trends in the global music market. “RedRed” also charted across 14 regional Daily Top Songs listings on April 22, peaking at No. 6 in Vietnam, No. 7 in Thailand, No. 13 in South Korea and No. 21 in Hong Kong.

The track's viral choreography has helped drive its momentum. A hand-waving move dubbed the "flappy ears dance" has gained traction on short-form video platforms. The group’s performance film focused on the choreography entered YouTube's Daily Top Music Videos chart at No. 70 on April 21 before jumping to No. 40 the following day, while the main music video charted for a third consecutive day at No. 43 on April 22.

Cortis is set to release its second EP "GreenGreen" in full on May 4, followed by a release party that evening at S-Factory in Seongsu, eastern Seoul. The event will feature live performances of all six tracks on the new record, including four songs — “TNT,” “ACAI,” “Wassup” and “Blue Lips” — to be performed for the first time.