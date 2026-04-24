The upcoming second EP from Cortis logged more than 855,000 presaves on Spotify, according to label Big Hit Music on Friday.

This placed the rookie group at No. 3 on the platform’s Countdown Chart Global, trailing Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan.

The fivesome will roll out EP “GreenGreen” on May 4, and as of Thursday, received over 2 million preorders, raising expectations for the forthcoming set to sell over 2 million copies, as did its debut album, EP “Color Outside the Lines.”

Cortis dropped the main track from the mini album, “RedRed,” on Monday and garnered over 1.3 million plays on Spotify the same day. Barely over eight months since its debut, Cortis has amassed more than 500 million hits on the platform.