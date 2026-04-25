Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation is celebrating a decade as a solo artist with a new single next month.

The singer dropped a teaser for "Summer's Not Over" on her official social media channels at noon Friday, ahead of the single's release on May 8.

The clip features dreamlike imagery — water, a forest and a piano — with Young appearing on screen to reveal the title and release date.

“Summer's Not Over” explores the feeling of a loved one being "as comforting as home," with the lyrics dwelling on the warmth and excitement of time spent together and a longing for those moments to never end.

Young debuted in 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation and launched her solo career in 2016 with her first solo effort “I Just Wanna Dance.” The upcoming single marks the start of a full-length album project commemorating her 10th anniversary as a solo artist.

She recently became the first artist signed to Korean branch of Pacific Music Group, Hong Kong-based label established by Grammy-winning Ne-Yo in November last year. In addition to the album project, Young is set to make her musical theater debut as the lead role Yumi in “Yumi's Cells” beginning June 30.