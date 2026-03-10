Grammy-winning hitmaker joins Indian singer Sonu Nigam, rapper MC Jin, former Warner Music Asia executive to develop next generation of Asian global artists

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ne-Yo has teamed up with Indian music star Sonu Nigam, Chinese American rapper MC Jin and veteran music executive Jonathan Serbin to launch a new entertainment company aimed at the Asian market, according to the firm on Tuesday.

The newly established label, Pacific Music Group, will be headquartered in Hong Kong and focus on discovering and developing Asian artists for global audiences.

PMG plans to operate multiple genre-specific labels — spanning pop, R&B, hip-hop and electronic music — while producing content that reflects the diverse musical identities of different Asian regions. The label also aims to help Asian artists expand into global markets while serving as a platform for Western artists seeking to enter Asia.

Ne-Yo said the launch of PMG is more than a business venture.

“Pacific Music Group isn’t just a business move for me — it’s a personal mission,” he said. “Through touring across Asia, I’ve witnessed the rapid evolution of the region’s music scene. As someone with Chinese heritage, I want to help discover the next pan-Asian superstars and bring the richness of Asian culture to the global stage.”

Ne-Yo is a three-time Grammy Award winner known not only for his own hits, but also as a songwriter and producer behind major songs for artists including Rihanna, Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson.

MC Jin, who will lead PMG’s hip-hop division, rose to prominence through BET’s “106 & Park” freestyle segment “Freestyle Fridays.” In 2002, he became the first Asian American solo hip-hop artist to sign with a major US record label, Ruff Ryders Entertainment.

“The global influence of hip-hop is undeniable,” MC Jin said. “Asia is home to many artists with unique stories and styles. Through this platform, they’ll be able to connect with the world while staying true to their cultural identity.”

Sonu Nigam, one of India’s most prominent singers, has spent more than two decades shaping the country’s film and pop music industries. He remains among India’s most streamed artists.

“Artists from India also want to connect with the wider world beyond borders,” Nigam said. “Pacific Music Group will help them grow and reach global audiences.”

Serbin, who has more than 25 years of experience in music and media, previously served as co-president of Warner Music Asia. During his tenure, he oversaw operations across 11 markets and signed numerous Asian artists, while also helping launch the company’s first dedicated K-pop label.

“Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the global music industry,” Serbin said. “Each of the founders has experienced international success as an artist, and they understand what it takes to build a global music career.”