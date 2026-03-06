Major players — from SM and YG to producers Lee Soo-man and Min Hee-jin — prepare new debuts as the industry shifts after years dominated by girl groups

A new wave of rookie boy groups is set to reshape the K-pop landscape in 2026, as major agencies and esteemed producers race to launch new acts after years of girl group domination.

The shift began in January when SM Entertainment confirmed plans to debut a new boy group. More recently, Ador — the Hybe label behind NewJeans — and YG Entertainment also announced plans to launch new male acts.

SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, who recently returned to Korea after three years abroad, has also revealed plans for a new boy group, while former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin is preparing to introduce one through her new agency, Ooak Records.

Industry insiders say the surge suggests the K-pop market could pivot back toward boy groups this year after a prolonged period in which girl groups led the scene.

SM Entertainment’s upcoming group will be its first new male act in three years since Riize. The company said its trainee team “SMTR25” will be introduced gradually through the show “Reply High School” on music cable channel Mnet.

The project will also experiment with new promotional strategies, including the use of artificial intelligence to help select songs for the group’s activities. Details about the group’s concept and lineup have not yet been disclosed.

One of the most closely watched debuts, however, is expected to come via Lee Soo-man. The veteran producer agreed to a three-year non-compete clause in Korea after selling his SM Entertainment shares to Hybe in 2023. With that restriction ended last month, Lee is preparing to unveil a new boy group he personally selected.

“Lee’s new boy group will consist mainly of Korean and Chinese members and is expected to debut in the first half of this year,” an industry official said. “The group will target not only the Korean market but also global audiences.”

The official added that some longtime SM fans — often referred to as “Pink Bloods” — may be especially curious about Lee’s new act, as the company has gradually moved away from the musical style associated with his era.

Lee founded SM Entertainment in 1995 and built one of K-pop’s most influential idol training systems, producing groups such as H.O.T., S.E.S., TVXQ, Girls’ Generation and EXO. The upcoming project will be his first new boy group since NCT.

YG Entertainment is also preparing to introduce a new boy group — its first since Treasure debuted six years ago. Founder Yang Hyun-suk confirmed the plan on the company’s official blog on Wednesday, saying the group is targeting a fall 2026 debut. No details about the lineup or musical concept have been disclosed.

Ador, meanwhile, announced on the same day that it will hold a “2026 Ador Boys Global Audition” across 11 cities. Male applicants born after 2007 can apply regardless of nationality or residence, with the audition open to all fields. The initiative is widely seen as the first step toward launching a new boy group.

According to Ador, the label aims to discover raw talent rather than trainees who follow trends — similar to the approach it used when forming NewJeans.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Min Hee-jin — the former Ador CEO currently locked in legal disputes with Hybe — is also preparing a boy group through her new agency, Ooak Records. A symbolic rivalry is expected to emerge between Min and her former company if both debut new groups around the same period.