Tiffany Young, a Korean American member of K-pop band Girls' Generation, married actor Byun Yo-han on Friday, Byun's agency said.

The two legally registered their marriage "based on their deep trust and love for each other," and wedding plans are still in the making, TEAMHOPE said.

"They are at the stage of carefully considering a simple wedding ceremony in the form of a church service where they share their gratitude with family members," the agency said. "As they start a new journey of life, they plan to remember the support and love sent to them until now and repay by showing a more mature side of themselves."

Since debuting in 2011, Byun has starred in various hit TV dramas and movies, including "Misaeng" (2014) and "Mr. Sunshine" (2018).

Tiffany, who rose to global fame as a member of Girls' Generation, ended her contract with SM Entertainment in 2017 and expanded her career with acting roles in "Reborn Rich" (2022) and Disney+'s Korean original series "Uncle Samsik" (2024).

The two reportedly became close while working together on "Uncle Samsik" and publicly disclosed their relationship in December.