'Love Wish 'be inspired' Exhibition' opens in Euljiro on Monday

NCT Wish will hold a special art exhibition in Seoul to celebrate the release of its first full-length album"Ode to Love," its agency SM Entertainment said, Saturday.

Titled "Love Wish 'be inspired' Exhibition," the event runs from April 27 to May 24 at 20th Century Print Office in Euljiro, Jung-gu.

The exhibition brings together five contemporary artists based in Korea and Japan — Kotori Kawashima, Masanao Hirayama, I Mimi, Parc Saehan and Azikazin Magic World — who reinterpret NCT Wish's content and fictional universe through their own artistic lens. Works span photography, illustration, painting and interactive gaming.

The venue will also feature a fabric book edition of a four-panel comic strip, "Grant my wish! Green star and space dust bird!," inspired by the group's universe, alongside a curated music and book selection. The music curation was handled by actress Shim Eun-kyung.

Admission is free and open to the public without prior registration. Further details on operating hours will be available through NCT Wish's official social media channels.

Meanwhile, NCT Wish's "Ode to Love" sold over one million copies within a day of its release, becoming the group's third million-selling album. The title track peaked at No. 1 on Melon's Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Top 100, marking the group's best-ever performance on domestic music charts.