Dressed in all white and rising from the center of a star-shaped stage, NCT Wish opened the final night of its “Into the Wish: Our Wish” encore concert at Kspo Dome in southern Seoul on Sunday with the clean, bright visual that has come to define the group.

Beyond the polished staging, the night carried a deeper meaning: the finale of a six-month tour and the threshold of a new era, coming just a day before the release of its first album, “Ode to Love.” While the show looked back on the journey so far, it also pointed clearly toward what comes next.

The group launched into “Steady,” “Baby Blue” and “Songbird” in quick succession, immediately filling the arena with its signature youthful energy. Despite the venue's scale, the performance retained a sense of intimacy, with fans waving light sticks and singing along as the members moved with growing confidence.

The first chapter, “Wishful Madness,” began with a piano solo by Jaehee before unfolding into “Skate,” “On & On” and “Reel-ationship.” The latter stood out for its playful details, with members appearing in cat ears — a nod to the song’s theme of modern romance, where feelings are expressed through small online gestures like sending cat reels to someone you like. The segment highlighted the group’s defining strength: a bright, youthful charm that feels natural rather than overly constructed.

Growth emerged as a recurring theme throughout the night. Riku recalled how nervous the group had been at the tour’s opening shows, while Yushi noted that the members had gradually learned to relax and enjoy themselves on stage.

That shift was evident in their ease and stage presence, especially when compared to their first tour, “Log in.” Adjustments in choreography and styling, along with more natural onstage chemistry and sharper responses to fan reactions, reflected the refinements expected of an encore performance.

The first chapter closed with the Korean version of the group’s Japanese track “Wishful Winter,” followed by “Far Away” and “Design,” the latter featuring choreography on water-covered side stages.

The second chapter, “Our Wish,” brought the members closer to fans as they rode around the venue on moving carts during “We Go!” to greet those farther from the main stage. The mood soon shifted to a more energetic run of songs with “Hands Up,” “Wish” and “Melt Inside My Pocket.”

During “Wish,” the entire audience sang along in unison, underscoring the strong bond formed between the group and its fans over the course of the tour.

The concert’s later stages hinted at NCT Wish's next steps. Signaling the start of what the group framed as a new chapter, the members returned in brighter, more colorful outfits to perform “Sticky,” a B-side from the upcoming album, for the first time. Though unreleased, many fans joined in on the chorus, breaking into cheers as the performance ended.

The latter half, titled “Acceleration,” sustained the concert’s momentum with a rapid run of tracks including “Cheat Code,” “Poppop,” “NASA,” “Choo Choo,” “Videohood” and “Color,” showcasing NCT Wish’s signature bright yet fast-paced energy. At the same time, the production continued to emphasize closeness with fans, with “Silly Dance” and “Hello Mellow” featuring stage setups designed to reduce the distance between performers and audience.

The encore, “Next Chapter,” reinforced expectations for the group’s upcoming release, opening with the live premiere of “Ode to Love.” Performed ahead of its official release, the track carried the confidence of a group ready to establish a new signature sound.

As the concert drew to a close, the members reflected on the tour and its significance. “All of the performances we’ve done up until today remain vividly in my memory,” said Sakuya. “I hope everyone leaves not with sadness, but with excitement for what comes next.”

Ryo spoke of the strength he had drawn from fans even during busy schedules, while Jaehee described NCTzens as both the group’s pride and his own.

Sion delivered one of the night’s most emotional remarks, thanking each member individually before turning to the audience.

“When love grows, I think anxiety can grow with it too,” he said. “But we’ll keep staying by NCTzens’ side, so please come to us anytime.”

Though it has been just over two years since NCT Wish’s debut, the concert made one thing clear: the group’s strength lies not only in its synchronized performances or polished concept, but in its sense of momentum. “Into the Wish : Our Wish” may have marked the end of one chapter, but at Kspo Dome, NCT Wish made it clear that its next is already underway.