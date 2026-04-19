NCT Wish shared details of its upcoming first LP, “Ode to Love,” during a press conference held Sunday at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, marking the final day of the boy group's three-day series of encore concerts.

The sextet — Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya — is set to release the 10-track album Monday, led by the title track of the same name.

Built on a New UK garage-based dance-pop sound, “Ode to Love” carries a message of warmth and kindness in a “cold world,” while maintaining the group’s signature “neo” sound, Ryo explained. The term refers to the experimental, futuristic musical identity associated with other NCT units such as NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

Reflecting on the final leg of the tour, the members spoke about both the scale of the venue and their growth as a group.

“When we first heard we would perform at KSPO Dome, it didn’t feel real,” said Jaehee, expressing gratitude to fans, known as NCTzens. “Through our shows, we’ve grown a lot and want to close the tour by showing an even better version of ourselves.”

The group has held more than 30 shows since launching its tour in October 2025 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, performing across Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Macau, Thailand and Indonesia. According to Sion, the experience helped the members “build stronger teamwork and stage presence.”

“Today marks our 33rd performance, and I think our teamwork has really strengthened,” said Sion. “We’ve become more comfortable on stage and enjoy performing even more, which is where I see the most growth.”

NCT Wish also unveiled live performances of “Ode to Love” and album track “Sticky” for the first time during the tour, drawing strong reactions from fans.

“We were really nervous when we first performed it because we didn’t know how NCTzens would react,” Sion said. “But hearing their cheers and applause made us feel relieved and proud.”

The title track incorporates a familiar melodic element inspired by the 1994 song “Ode to My Family” by The Cranberries — a tune widely recognized in Korea through the comedy program “Gag Concert.” The Korean members said the familiarity immediately stood out.

“When I first heard the demo, it felt familiar and very addictive,” said Jaehee. “I think a lot of people will be able to sing along, and I hope it helps more listeners discover NCT Wish.”

As the group’s first full-length release, “Ode to Love” marks a new chapter, showcasing a broader musical spectrum across 10 tracks. The members said they paid closer attention to each song during the production process, with Sion contributing to the title track’s choreography.

Beyond the music, the album rollout incorporates immersive storytelling based on the mythology of Eros and Anteros. Through teaser content and a dedicated promotional website, the group has expanded its narrative into both online and offline experiences, including a pop-up store in Seoul.

“Ode to Love” will be released at 6 p.m. Monday across major music platforms.