NCT Wish’s first full-length album sold over a million copies — 1.28 million — on its release day, label SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

“Ode to Love” is the third million-selling set from the NCT subunit, following its second EP “poppop” and third EP “Color,” both from last year.

The new album's title track climbed to No. 3 on Melon’s Top 100 after debuting atop its Hot 100. All ten tracks from the set made major Korean music charts.

The album comes on the heels of the six-piece act’s international tour, “Into the Wish: Our Wish,” which wrapped up last week with an encore gig in Seoul. The tour spanned 19 cities and 30 shows.