"Ran 12.3"

(Korea)

Opened April 22

Documentary

Directed by Lee Myung-se

A record of former President Yoon Suk-yeol's declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, assembled from footage and photos contributed by those present that night.

"Audition 109"

(Korea)

Opened April 22

Comedy/Drama

Directed by Jung Woo and Oh Seong-ho

A Busan native (Jung Woo) moves to Seoul with dreams of making it as an actor, only to find the city less than welcoming.

"My Name"

(Korea)

Opened April 15

Drama

Directed by Chung Ji-young

Set against the Jeju 4.3 Uprising, a woman suppresses the traumatic memories of a period of brutal state violence — until they begin to resurface.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water"

(Korea)

Opened April 8

Horror

Directed by Lee Sang-min

A street-view mapping crew sent to reshoot footage at a remote reservoir finds themselves pulled into something they can't escape.