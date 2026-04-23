Lee meets with Vietnam's No. 2 and No. 3 leaders, prime minister and National Assembly chair

HANOI, Vietnam — President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday cast South Korea as a "trusted partner" in Vietnam's push for growth through deeper strategic cooperation in nuclear energy and infrastructure.

Lee met newly elected Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Vietnam's No. 2 leader overseeing the economy and administration, at the Prime Minister's Office in Hanoi on the third day of his four-day state visit to Vietnam.

"Vietnam's success, as a driving engine of regional economic growth, is also the success of us all," Lee said in his opening remarks.

Lee underlined South Korea's role in Vietnam's national transformation drive, as Hanoi pursues its goal of reaching upper-middle-income status by 2030 and joining the ranks of high-income advanced economies by 2045.

"Korea would like to stand with Vietnam as a trusted cooperative partner in achieving those goals," Lee underscored.

Lee noted that South Korea's own rise was driven by concentrated investment in three key pillars: energy self-reliance through nuclear power, logistics innovation through expressways and railways, and transparent financial settlement systems.

"It was precisely the combination of these physical and institutional foundations that became the decisive engine behind South Korea's rapid economic rise in a short period of time," Lee said.

The president said that experience could help support Vietnam's next stage of development, underlining that Korea and Vietnam can "together create a new Miracle on the Red River."

"I ask for your keen interest and support so that the Korean government, together with the Vietnamese government, can strengthen strategic cooperation in such areas as nuclear power, transport infrastructure and energy — new growth engines of economic development."

That vision aligns with Seoul's push to expand its role in a series of major Vietnamese infrastructure and energy projects.

Projects that Seoul is eyeing include the Dong Nam New City Development Zone 1 project, worth $740 million, and the Gia Binh new airport operations consulting project, valued at $70 million. Seoul is also seeking to win the project to build the Ninh Thuan No. 2 nuclear power plant.

Hung echoed Lee's emphasis on South Korea's role in supporting Vietnam's rapid and sustainable national development.

"We hope Korea will cooperate with and support Vietnam in achieving these goals," Hung said. "To achieve these goals, we are creating three strategic breakthroughs in policy, human resources and infrastructure, while focusing on fostering the private sector as the most important engine of economic growth," he added.

Hung also underscored the importance of Lee's state visit, saying it would "provide new momentum for advancing bilateral relations in a more substantive, effective and comprehensive manner."

"On this occasion, I would also ask that you convey, through President Lee Jae Myung, my invitation for Prime Minister Kim Min-seok to visit Vietnam," Hung said.

In response, Lee expressed gratitude for the official invitation extended to Kim.

"As soon as I return to Korea, I will convey your message to him and help ensure that he can visit Vietnam at an early date," Lee said.

Lee then held talks and a luncheon with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, regarded as the country's No. 3.

During the meeting, Lee called on Man "to continue playing an active role so that bilateral relations can remain steadfast and continue to advance under your leadership."

"I also ask for the National Assembly's continued interest and support in advancing the rights and interests of our people in Vietnam and improving the business environment for Korean companies," Lee said.

"I hope today's meeting with you will also help further invigorate exchanges between our legislatures so that cooperation between our two countries can be institutionally supported," Lee added.

Lee reiterated that "Korea supports Vietnam's goals of achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030 and entering the ranks of high-income advanced countries by 2045."

"In that process, Korea will join the journey as the most trusted cooperative partner," he said.

Lee's meetings with Hung and Man came after his summit with To Lam on Wednesday, where both leaders agreed on ways to further develop and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership across the board.

Later in the day, Lee was set to attend a large-scale Korea-Vietnam business forum in Hanoi, where around 500 participants, including business heavyweights from both countries, were expected to gather.

From the Korean side, attendees included Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chair Jung Won-ju, Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won, who also serves as chair of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and LG Group Chair Koo Kwang-mo.

Other participants included Lotte Group Chair Shin Dong-bin, Posco Holdings Chair Chang In-hwa, HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun, GS Group Chair Huh Tae-soo, CJ Group Chair Sohn Kyung-shik and Hyosung Group Chair Cho Hyun-joon.