Samsung SDS said Thursday it has signed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud and cybersecurity, with a focus on regulated industries.

The agreement was announced at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas.

Under the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on generative AI and cloud services while jointly developing new business opportunities in security-sensitive sectors such as public institutions and financial services.

Samsung SDS plans to strengthen its presence in high-security markets by leveraging Google Distributed Cloud, a fully managed platform designed for data centers and edge environments. The system is built to meet stringent enterprise requirements, including regulatory compliance, local data processing, system resilience and ultralow latency.

The company will also roll out integrated agentic AI solutions using Gemini Enterprise through its proprietary cloud platform. By combining Google Cloud technologies with its own capabilities, Samsung SDS aims to expand its managed service provider business and capture new enterprise demand.

In cybersecurity, the partners will integrate Wiz, Google’s cloud security solution, with Samsung SDS’ managed services to enhance threat detection and proactive risk response.

“This partnership marks an important step in driving innovation in regulated industries,” said Ruth Sun, managing director of Google Cloud Korea.

“Through this collaboration, we will support AI transformation and build secure AI and cloud environments tailored to highly regulated sectors,” said Lee Ho-jun, executive vice president and head of the Cloud Service Division at Samsung SDS.