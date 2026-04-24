Sweet stay meets Disney charm at Andaz Seoul Gangnam

Andaz Seoul Gangnam is rolling out a family-friendly Honeyful Stay With Disney Store package. The package includes an in-room honey dessert set, a Pooh plush, Jogakbo breakfast buffet and a minibar.

For stays in May, premium rooms and above come with a limited-edition honey squeeze from An Sang-gyu Honey. Extra beds are offered free of charge for deluxe rooms and above, subject to availability.

The package is available through May 31, with a 15 percent early-bird discount for bookings made at least five days in advance. Prices start from around 460,000 won per night.

Lotte Resorts rolls out family-ready Happy Waterpark+

Lotte Hotels & Resorts introduces its Happy Waterpark+ package for May, targeting family travelers. Available at Lotte Resort Sokcho and Buyeo, as well as Lotte Hotel & Resort Gimhae, the package includes a one-night stay and two waterpark tickets, starting from 190,000 won.

Perks vary by property, including breakfast discounts, tube rentals and cabana savings. Gimhae guests receive exclusive access via the Wonder Door and one reentry benefit.

The package is bookable through May 24 for stays from May 1 to July 23. Select dates also feature family magic shows over the Children’s Day weekend.

Kids-focused stay at Yeoido Marriott Hotel

The Yeouido Marriott introduces its Kids Play Package, designed to deliver both entertainment and comfort for families.

Priced from 482,790 won per night, the package includes a one-night stay in a suite, along with a kids’ bathrobe and a book-making kit. In collaboration with shower filter brand Dr. Piel, guests receive a premium bath gift set featuring a showerhead and eco hose.

Children can enjoy educational water play using Sweden’s AquaPlay toys in the heated kids pool, while adults have full access to fitness, sauna, golf and squash facilities without limits.

Walkerhill expands May offerings with family packages

Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts is broadening its May lineup with “Colorful Family Moments,” starting from 396,000 won.

The program combines outdoor activities at Forest Park with curated in-room experiences, catering to family travelers.

Family-focused options at Grand Walkerhill Seoul and Vista Walkerhill Seoul include play kits and hands-on activities designed to extend the stay beyond passive relaxation.

Creative family escape at Parnas Hotel Jeju

Parnas Hotel Jeju presents its Kids Atelier Package, combining creative play for children with relaxed dining for adults.

Designed for stays of two nights or more, the package starts from around 390,000 won per night. It includes a breakfast buffet at Confetti for two adults and one child, along with a hands-on kids class at the family lounge. Children can choose between activities such as frame-making or Jeju-themed canvas art, adding an educational element to the stay.

Stays from May 1 to May 31 are available. Set against Jeju Island’s coastal views, the program balances structured activities with downtime.