A man in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly staging dozens of minor traffic accidents to extort settlement money from drivers, police said Wednesday.

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said the 51-year-old suspect was taken into custody on fraud charges.

Police said he deliberately struck his arm against the side mirrors of slow-moving vehicles on narrow streets, a tactic commonly known in Korea as a “wrist-hit” scam.

The incidents occurred between January and April in busy areas, including Busanjin-gu, where both pedestrian and vehicle traffic are heavy.

Authorities said he carried out about 80 such schemes, demanding cash settlements or filing insurance claims. He is believed to have collected about 10 million won ($6,750) in total.

Police said the unemployed suspect used the money for personal expenses, including lodging and entertainment. He reportedly moved between motels and used part of the proceeds to pay bar tabs and cover living costs.

Investigators said they confirmed the allegations by analyzing dashboard camera footage from victims’ vehicles, CCTV recordings from the scenes and the suspect’s bank transactions.

Police urged drivers to stay alert for similar situations and to report suspicious incidents while securing evidence such as dashcam footage.