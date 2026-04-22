BTS remains atop major Billboard global charts for a fourth consecutive week, continuing its strong performance with its latest album "Arirang."

Billboard's latest charts, dated April 25, show that the main track from the album, "Swim," ranked No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for a fourth week in a row.

Thirteen tracks from the album — excluding "No. 29," the instrumental interlude featuring the Bell of King Seongdeok — were listed among the Global 200, while all 13 were also within the top 50 of the Global Excl. US chart, signaling sustained interest.

The album and its tracks have continued to perform steadily on Billboard's main charts. "Arirang" ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while "Swim" placed No. 10 on the Hot 100.

Additional tracks from the album — lead track "Body to Body," "2.0" and "Hooligan" — all remained on the Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks, ranking Nos. 69, 88 and 90, respectively.

Across other Billboard charts, BTS has maintained a strong presence. It topped the chart for digital song sales for a fourth week, while ranking No. 2 for album sales, No. 3 for vinyl albums, No. 4 for streaming albums and No. 5 on the Artist 100 chart.

Meanwhile, BTS recently kicked off its "Arirang" world tour at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province on April 9 and wrapped up two days of concerts in Tokyo on Saturday, drawing more than 240,000 fans.

The septet will continue on the North American leg of the tour with upcoming shows in Tampa, Florida, on April 25, 26 and 28. After 15 shows in the US and Mexico, the group returns to Busan for concerts on June 12 and 13. The "Arirang" tour is set to span 85 shows across 34 cities, marking the most performances by a Korean act on a single tour.