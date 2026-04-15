BTS has secured a nomination at the American Music Awards while continuing its strong run across global music charts with its latest album “Arirang.”

According to nominations announced Tuesday, BTS is up for an award in the category of artist of the year at the AMAs, marking its second nomination in the top category after becoming the first Korean act to win the award in 2021. The group will compete alongside nine other major global acts and artists, including Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

BTS was nominated in two additional categories at the AMAs: best male K-pop artist and song of the summer. “Swim” was named among the contenders in the latter category less than a month after its release.

The awards ceremony is to take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live via CBS and Paramount+. While South Korean broadcast details have yet to be announced, the event has previously aired on local channels such as TV Chosun and Mnet, as well as streaming platform Watcha.

The nominations come as BTS continues to dominate major music charts.

On the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 18, “Swim” ranked No. 5, maintaining its position within the top five for a third consecutive week. Five additional tracks from the album — “Body to Body,” “2.0,” “Hooligan,” “Normal” and “Fya” — also charted on the Hot 100, bringing the total number of entries from the “Arirang” album to six.

The album’s performance extends beyond the Hot 100. “Swim” has topped both the Billboard Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. US charts for three consecutive weeks, while 13 tracks from the album have remained within the top tiers of both rankings.

BTS has maintained a strong presence across multiple Billboard charts, holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as well as the Artist 100, album sales and digital song sales charts for three weeks.

The group’s continued success on the Billboard 200 chart marks the first time a group has topped the chart for three consecutive weeks since 2012. According to Billboard, the last time a group spent its first three weeks at No. 1 was English rock band Mumford & Sons’ “Babel” in 2012.

Released on March 20, “Arirang” marks BTS’ first full-group album in more than three years. The album explores universal emotions through a reflective lens, with main track “Swim” conveying the message of perseverance in the face of adversity.