BTS wrapped up their “BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ IN TOKYO” concerts at Tokyo Dome in Japan on April 17-18, its agency Big Hit Entertainment announced Sunday. The performances marked the group’s return to Tokyo Dome after seven years and five months, following their “BTS World Tour Love Yourself ~Japan Edition~” shows in November 2018.

Both concerts sold out well in advance, drawing a total of 110,000 fans over the two days.

After Tokyo, BTS heads to the United States, where the group will meet fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 25, 26 and 28.

On April 17–18, Japan’s leading sports dailies featured BTS’ Tokyo concerts prominently on their front pages over two consecutive days.