Fourth straight entry logged on chart as single gains global traction after Coachella

Katseye, the multinational girl group formed in partnership between Hybe and Geffen Records, has achieved its highest placement yet on the Billboard Hot 100 with its latest single “Pinky Up.”

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on Tuesday, “Pinky Up” debuted at No. 28 on the Hot 100, marking the group’s best performance on the chart to date.

“Pinky Up” is Katseye’s fourth consecutive entry on the main songs chart, following “Gnarly,” “Gabriela” and “Internet Girl.” “Internet Girl” peaked at No. 29, while “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” debuted at No. 92 and No. 94, respectively.

“Pinky Up” has also performed strong globally. The song reached No. 14 on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the week of April 17-23, another career high, and ranked No. 18 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart for April 10-16 — the highest position among new entries during that period.

The group first performed “Pinky Up” live during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 10 in front of an audience of around 60,000.

Following the performance, the song gained traction on social media. According to Hybe and Geffen Records, more than 7,000 TikTok videos using “Pinky Up” were created daily on average from April 13 to Monday, with about 30 percent originating from the US.

Katseye is set to release its third EP, “Wild,” in August.