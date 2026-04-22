Le Sserafim uploaded a teaser trailer for “Celebration” on Wednesday via Source Music.

A snippet of the song includes lyrics being played in the background of a rave scene while the five bandmates give a glimpse of the choreography, banging their heads. The video at the end zooms in on Sakura’s face slowly as the skin of her cheek disintegrates, turning to black just before revealing what is underneath.

“Celebration” will be part of the group's second full album, “Pureflow Pt. 1,” which is due out on May 22. Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin participated in writing the song.

The full video is to release Friday -- almost a month ahead of the album rollout and six months since the group's first single album, “Spaghetti.” The title track, featuring BTS’ J-Hope, landed on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 50, setting a high mark for the Le Sserafim.