The third Japanese EP from &Team has sold more than 1 million copies in a single day, agency YX Labels said Wednesday citing a local data provider.

“We on Fire” is its third consecutive million-seller, at 1.09 million units, after its third single in Japan, “Go in Blind,” and first EP in Korea, “Back to Life.”

The group released the physical album Tuesday and held a showcase in Seoul. B-side “Sakura-iro Yell” was released in March and the remaining five songs were unveiled on April 13.

On May 13, the group will kick off tour “Blaze The Way” in Yokohama, Japan. The tour will take it to five more cities in Japan as well as Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Incheon.