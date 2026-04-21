Cowellmedi, a South Korean dental implant manufacturer, has begun preparations for an initial public offering, appointing Shinyoung Securities as its lead underwriter.

Founded in 1994 by Dr. Kim Soo-hong — who developed Korea’s first dental implants — Cowellmedi has grown into a full-spectrum dental solutions provider. Its portfolio spans implants, bone graft materials, surgical instruments and digital guided systems, supported by vertically integrated in-house production.

The company exports to around 70 countries and has built a reputation on consistent profitability, posting a 32.2 percent operating margin in 2025. It is leveraging this earnings stability to accelerate its IPO process.

A key differentiator lies in its proprietary technologies. Cowellmedi developed a world-first E. coli-based rhBMP-2 platform, used to enhance bone regeneration, alongside more than three decades of accumulated clinical data. Its HydroX7 surface treatment technology further strengthens implant performance by maintaining high surface activity without additional equipment, improving usability and clinical outcomes.

To support global expansion, the company recently established a Global Innovation Center in Busan’s Eco Delta City, where it is enhancing automated production lines and quality control systems. The facility is expected to bolster supply stability and scale manufacturing capacity.

“We are preparing for a listing based on stable profits and differentiated technologies,” a company official said. “Through the IPO, we aim to further strengthen our competitiveness in the global market.”