Activist played central role in publicizing Gwangju Uprising and lobbying US Congress

Pharis Harvey, an American human rights activist who played a pivotal role in bringing South Korea’s pro-democracy struggle to international attention, has died at 91.

Harvey, a Methodist minister born in 1935, died on April 16. He was known for his decadeslong work supporting democracy and human rights in South Korea during the country’s authoritarian period.

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, he was deeply involved in international advocacy for Korea through the North American Coalition for Human Rights in Korea, where he held a leadership role.

He helped publicize the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, a pro-democracy movement violently suppressed by the military government of Chun Doo-hwan. He disseminated reports of the crackdown to North America and Europe through newsletters and activist networks at a time when information was tightly controlled within the country.

Harvey organized fact-finding teams, including American medical professionals, shortly after the uprising. He later compiled reports and submitted them to the US State Department, urging international scrutiny.

He also engaged in diplomatic advocacy, including efforts during US President Jimmy Carter's administration to highlight human rights conditions in Korea and call for the release of political prisoners such as former President Kim Dae-jung.

In recognition of his contributions to South Korea’s democracy and human rights, the Korean government awarded him a presidential citation in 2020.

Choi Yong-joo, a researcher specializing in overseas records of the Gwangju Democratic Uprising, said Harvey served as a crucial link between Korea and the international community.

“Under the military regime, information was almost completely blocked from the outside world. Harvey played a key role in ensuring that the reality of Gwangju reached the global stage,” Choi said.

“His contributions deserve broader recognition, particularly in the history of international solidarity surrounding Korea’s democratization.”

Global figures have paid tribute to Harvey, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who described him as a lifelong ally and mentor.

Beyond Korea, he served as executive director of the International Labor Rights Fund in Washington, where he worked extensively on global labor rights issues, including campaigns against child labor.

“His departure is an unspeakable personal loss. While the world has lost a champion for justice, I have lost a man who was like an elder brother to me,” Satyarthi wrote on social media.

He added that Harvey had been “one of the strongest pillars” in his fight against child labor and recalled their shared activism, including a 1995 march across India.

“His simplicity, resilience, courage and dedication were remarkable. He always spoke truth to power.”