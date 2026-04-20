The ruling Democratic Party of Korea announced its first parliamentary by-election candidate on Monday as it gears up to reclaim some dozen seats to be vacated as lawmakers leave their posts for the local election race.

Attorney Jeon Tae-jin was confirmed as the party's candidate for the Ulsan Nam-A constituency without a contest between fellow party members. Born and raised in Ulsan, Jeon joined the party on Friday.

The by-election in the district is to replace outgoing Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Kim Sang-wook, who was recently confirmed as the party's Ulsan mayor candidate.

The by-election, which coincides with the local election on June 3, is considered a high-stakes election for the Democratic Party. The party is expected to narrowly sustain its majority in the National Assembly, with the anticipated departure of its eight lawmakers to run for the local election.

According to Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Democratic Party, eight lawmakers will exit their parliamentary posts on Apr. 29, meaning their posts will be up for contest in June. Further announcements for by-election candidates could be made before their departure, like Monday's announcement, Jung added.

Jung also said that former liberal Gangwon Province Gov. Lee Kwang-jae and former Democratic Party chair Song Young-gil are likely figures to be selected as the by-election candidates, without disclosing which electoral districts they would be running for.