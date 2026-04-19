The stakes in the June local and by-elections have grown since the ruling Democratic Party of Korea wrapped up its candidate selection for key municipalities Saturday, with at least 14 parliamentary seats now up for contest.

In the party's latest selection, Rep. Wi Seong-gon was chosen as its candidate for Jeju governor, joining lawmakers including Reps. Choo Mi-ae, Chun Jae-soo, Kim Sang-wook, Lee Won-taeg, Min Hyung-bae, Park Chan-dae and Park Soo-hyun,

Their departure from the National Assembly will reduce the number of Democratic Party lawmakers to 152; local election candidates must leave their parliamentary post a month before the election to be eligible to run. Losing the local election does not mean he or she could return to the parliamentary post.

For example, six-term lawmaker Choo's run for Gyeonggi Province governor means leaving the Hanam-A constituency in Gyeonggi Province.

This same rule will apply for Busan mayor candidate Chun's Busan Buk-A constituency; Ulsan mayor candidate Kim's Ulsan Nam-A district; North Jeolla Province governor candidate Lee's Gunsan, Gimje and Buan-B district.

Gwangju megacity mayoral candidate Min's Gwangsan-B constituency in Gwangju, Park Chan-dae's Yeonsu-A district in Incheon, Park Soo-hyun's constituency spanning across Gongju, Buyeo-gun and Cheongyang-gun in South Chungcheong Province and Wi's Seoguipo constituency will also likely be up for the by-election.

As of Sunday, half of all Democratic Party candidates for 16 key municipalities were incumbent lawmakers.

The only requirement needed to put the outgoing lawmakers' seats up for by-election is that they quit their parliamentary post before the end of April. Resigning between May 1 and May 4 will allow the lawmaker to run for the election but the by-election will not be held in affected constituencies.

Democratic Party chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae played down the chances of having lawmakers leave the National Assembly in early May to prevent the June by-election from taking place. Responding to speculations that the ruling party may strategically delay the process of some of its lawmakers' departure from the National Assembly, Jung told reporters Friday that his party will "not play tricks."

On the other hand, the major conservative People Power Party's ongoing candidate selection process suggests that its incumbent lawmaker could run in the Daegu mayoral election.

Vying for the People Power Party's candidacy for the mayor post in the right-wing stronghold of Daegu are Reps. Yoo Yeong-ha and Choo Kyung-ho, as the party narrowed down the contenders into two on Friday. This means either Yoo or Choo will be confirmed as the People Power Party candidate and must quit their lawmaker post.

However, the number of outgoing lawmakers ahead of the local election could be more than nine.

Rep. Joo Ho-young, a six-term lawmaker of the People Power Party who has challenged the party's decision to drop him from the Daegu mayoral race, could quit the party and his parliamentary post to run in the election as an independent candidate.

As of Sunday, South Korea has five vacancies in the National Assembly.

Two seats were given up in June last year as Lee Jae Myung, then a Democratic Party lawmaker representing Gyeyang-B of Incheon, was elected president. Lee soon named three-term lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik from Asan-B of South Chungcheong Province as his chief of staff.

Ansan-A and Pyeongtaek-B of Gyeonggi Province, as well as Gunsan, Gimje and Buan-A of North Jeolla Province, also remain vacated after the Supreme Court rulings deprived three Democratic Party lawmakers of their parliamentary seats through this year.