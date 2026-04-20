Seoul, Washington apparently at odds over source of Kusong claim; alliance coordination under scrutiny

Concerns are mounting over a potential rift in intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the United States following controversial remarks by Unification Minister Chung Dong-young on North Korea's nuclear facilities, with conflicting accounts from both sides fueling uncertainty over the state of bilateral coordination.

The issue stems from Chung's March 6 remarks at a National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee session, where he identified Kusong, North Pyongan Province, as a suspected uranium enrichment site, alongside known facilities in Yongbyon and Kangson. Chung was the first South Korean official to cite a possible third uranium enrichment facility beyond the previously identified site in Yongbyon.

US officials have reportedly raised concerns that sensitive information may have been disclosed without prior consultation, with some local media reporting in recent days that Washington has since curtailed parts of its intelligence sharing with Seoul — including high-value satellite intelligence — for more than a week.

Some reports suggested the volume of affected intelligence could reach 50 to 100 pages per day, raising concerns about potential gaps in South Korea's monitoring posture toward North Korea.

However, South Korean authorities pushed back against the reports Monday, maintaining that Chung's remarks were based solely on publicly available information.

"The minister referred to uranium enrichment facilities based on open-source materials, including reports by overseas research institutions and domestic and international media," Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoon Min-ho said in a regular briefing Monday. "No information related to the matter was provided by any other agency."

The ministry cited a 2016 report by the Institute for Science and International Security, as well as subsequent analyses by organizations such as Rand Corp. and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as the basis for references to a possible facility in Kusong.

It also stressed that Chung had made similar remarks prior to taking office, including during his confirmation hearing in July last year.

Still, questions persist over Chung's reference to a March 2 report by International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi. While Chung suggested the report mentioned Kusong, no such reference appears in Grossi's publicly available briefing to the agency's Board of Governors, though the possibility of undisclosed material has not been ruled out.

The Unification Ministry also said it had provided "sufficient explanation" to the US Embassy in Seoul following inquiries, and insisted there is no confirmed link between Chung's remarks and reports of intelligence-sharing restrictions.

"We are not aware of whether the US is restricting information sharing, and there is nothing we can confirm," Yoon said Monday. "We do not intend to link the two issues," he said, referring to the reported intelligence-sharing restrictions and the minister's remarks.

The Defense Ministry also sought to play down concerns, emphasizing that the alliance remains intact.

"The South Korean military is maintaining a firm combined defense posture with the United States, and a close intelligence-sharing system remains in place," spokesperson Chung Binna said Monday during a regular briefing, declining to confirm specific details about intelligence exchanges.

Opposition lawmakers, however, have strongly criticized the situation, framing it as a major security failure.

The main opposition People Power Party described the reported intelligence curbs as an "unprecedented diplomatic and security disaster," calling for Chung's immediate dismissal.

People Power Party Chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk said at a Monday leadership meeting that many US officials he met during his recent 10-day visit to Washington, which ended April 11, expressed concerns over what they see as ambiguity in the Lee Jae Myung administration's North Korea policy and its stance on the alliance.

He added that the reported limitation of US intelligence sharing — a "core asset" for South Korea's security — was a serious concern.

He blamed both Chung's "irresponsible remarks" and what he described as President Lee's tacit approval through silence.

"I made considerable efforts to explain the Korean public's support for the alliance and to help restore trust," he said.

He added that he held in-depth discussions on North Korea denuclearization strategies with senior officials from the White House National Security Council and met with State Department officials to explore ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

People Power Party Floor Leader Rep. Song Eon-seog also criticized the situation, citing reports that 50 to 100 pages of intelligence had been shared daily prior to the alleged suspension.

Some observers say Washington's reported response may reflect broader frustrations over Seoul's recent policy direction, including efforts to expand South Korea's authority over activities in the Demilitarized Zone without consultation with the United Nations Command, as well as a perceived shift toward placing North Korea policy under the Unification Ministry rather than the Foreign Ministry.

Ruling Democratic Party of Korea Chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae shot back, calling Jang's recent US visit a "diplomatic fiasco" and questioning the substance of the opposition's outreach in Washington. Speaking at a party leadership meeting Monday, Jung said parliamentary diplomacy should go beyond symbolic gestures, stressing that lawmakers must engage key figures such as chairs or ranking members of congressional committees. He added it remained unclear whom Jang had substantively engaged, and argued that opposition diplomacy should align with the government's overall policy direction while serving as a constructive lever in foreign affairs.

The latest episode comes amid growing worries in Seoul over the fragility of intelligence coordination within the alliance at a time of heightened security challenges on the Korean Peninsula, as North Korea continues its weapons development and missile activities.