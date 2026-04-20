HanmiGlobal said Monday its real estate finance arm, HanmiGlobal Asset Management, has appointed Namkoong Hoon, former CEO of Mastern Investment, as its new chief executive.

The appointment is aimed at strengthening the group’s asset management capabilities and expanding its value chain across real estate development, investment and operations.

HanmiGlobal Asset Management entered the REIT market after securing approval as a REIT asset management company in December 2021. It has since participated in a range of development projects, including office buildings, logistics centers and rental housing.

Namkoong holds a degree in public law from Seoul National University and previously led the REIT AMC establishment task force at Shinhan Securities. He joined Mastern Investment as a board director in 2022 and was promoted to CEO in January 2024, where he expanded the firm’s real estate investment and management business.

The subsidiary is also scaling up its investment portfolio. It recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Mirae Asset Securities to revitalize residential projects under purchase agreements with LH.