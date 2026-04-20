Standard Chartered Bank Korea said it is strengthening its “next-generation private banking model” for affluent clients, alongside the launch of a global lifestyle program.

The revamped model targets clients with assets of 1 billion won ($678,000) or more, incorporating asset management systems from key global hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, tailored to the Korean market.

At the core of the offering is a “thought leadership” program featuring masterclasses with industry leaders. A highlight is a “Masterclass with Coach Pak Se-ri,” scheduled for May. Pak — the first client of the bank’s private banking center — will host in-person sessions, with selected clients receiving one-on-one lessons and private dinners through an on-site raffle.

The initiative is built around five pillars: private wealth management, specialized asset allocation, inheritance and succession planning, global lifestyle benefits and dedicated private banking centers.

Leveraging the global network of its parent, Standard Chartered, the bank said it offers tailored portfolio management supported by a team of experts, including advisors affiliated with INSEAD.

The bank has also been expanding its physical presence. In November, it opened the Apgujeong Private Banking Center in Seoul’s Gangnam district, featuring a high-end lounge and 11 consultation rooms designed for affluent clients. Expansion is planned for the second half of the year.

Lifestyle offerings are also being scaled up. In March, in collaboration with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, clients were invited to tour “Luminara,” a 46,000-ton luxury yacht docked at Incheon Port, with curated onboard experiences led by professional guides and chefs.

The bank has also partnered with Porsche dealer SSCL to host curated exhibition tours at Porsche Center Busan and Porsche Studio Hannam.

“We will set the standard for next-generation private banking based on our five core values across space, service and experience,” said Sachin Bhambani, head of affluent and wealth solutions at Standard Chartered Bank Korea.