Argentine President Javier Milei declared on Sunday that the joint US-Israel war against Iran was the "right thing to do," as he signed on to the so-called Isaac Accords aimed at deepening bilateral ties between Israel and Latin American countries.

Making his third visit to Israel as president, Milei reaffirmed Argentina's support for the campaign against Iran, citing his government's earlier decision to designate the Islamic republic's Revolutionary Guards a "terrorist organization."

"We expressed our firm support for the United States and Israel in their war against terrorism and against the Iranian regime, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because our countries are brothers in suffering," Milei said in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Argentina was the victim of cowardly terrorist attacks on the AMIA and on the Embassy of Israel, both instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Argentina has accused Iran of not cooperating with a probe into a 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300 at a Jewish community centre.

Prior to that, in 1992, an explosion at the Israeli embassy killed 29 and wounded 200.

Argentine courts have blamed both attacks on Iran, which has always denied involvement and refused to hand over suspects.

"To this day, we still demand justice," said the libertarian leader, an outspoken supporter of both Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

"We reiterate our willingness to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem as soon as conditions allow. We consider it necessary, but above all, just," he added.

The leaders added in their joint statement that the US-backed Isaac accords mirror the Abraham Accords under which several Arab countries normalised relations with Israel during Trump's first term.

The accords were part of "a new strategic framework ... in the fight against terrorism, antisemitism and drug trafficking," they said.

Netanyahu said at the ceremony that he had "great hope" that other Latin American countries would also sign on to the accords.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also attended the ceremony and described Milei and Netanyahu as "two of President Trump's greatest friends."

"I don't know of any two world leaders on our planet that our president has more respect for and more personal relationship with," he added.

Israel and Argentina also inked a deal to launch direct flights between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv from November -- a move Milei said would cement "an unbreakable bond" between the two countries.

Netanyahu hailed Milei for showing "moral clarity" in standing with Israel.

"President Milei ... has shown that by standing up with the Jewish people, standing up against anti-Semitic vilifications, standing up in our hour of need, standing up when we fight the battle of civilization against barbarism," Netanyahu said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, meanwhile, described Milei on X as "one of the boldest leaders of our age."

Argentina is home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, numbering nearly 300,000 people living mostly in Buenos Aires.

Earlier on Sunday, Milei visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, considered the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray.

He had also visited the site in February 2024 and June 2025. (AFP)