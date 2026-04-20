I-dle has canceled the North American leg of its ongoing world tour in August, its agency confirmed Monday.

Cube Entertainment said the decision was made after “comprehensively considering global activity strategy, local schedules and overall conditions.”

“We are preparing to meet fans with more refined performances and diverse activities,” the agency added.

The group had been scheduled to perform in 10 cities across three countries in North America — including Hamilton, Ontario; Newark, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle in the US; and Mexico City.

While the North American leg has been canceled, upcoming performances in other regions, including Australia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, will proceed as planned.

I-dle kicked off its “Syncopation ”world tour in February at Kspo Dome in Seoul and has since performed in Taiwan and Thailand.

The group is set to release a new album in July.