BTS' fifth studio album “Arirang” slid to No. 3 on Billboard 200, after staying atop the main albums chart for three weeks in a row, according to the chart preview published Monday.

The LP has dominated Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global for four consecutive weeks with the main track “Swim” on its Weekly Top Songs Global. On the UK’s Official Albums Top 100, the 14-track set ranked No. 5 in its fourth week, and the single sits at No. 25 on its Singles Top 100.

Meanwhile, the group held live shows at Tokyo Dome on Friday and Saturday, drawing 110,000 fans. The tour, named after the album, will continue in the US, in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday.