Second season of hit TvN crime series faces uncertain release as lead actor announced retirement after revelation of juvenile criminal record, other allegations

Crime mystery series "Signal" is now unlikely to return this summer despite its long-anticipated comeback, following lead actor Cho Jin-woong’s abrupt retirement after reports surfaced in December 2025 regarding his decadesold juvenile record.

According to local reports, the second season of tvN’s "Signal," previously slated for a second-half release, has been removed from the network’s summer programming schedule. A new premiere date has yet to be announced.

The critically acclaimed first season won best drama at the 2016 Baeksang Arts Awards. The planned return had generated significant buzz, fueled by the reunion of its A-list leads Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon and Cho a decade after the series’ initial run.

As with the first season, widely renowned writer Kim Eun-hee, known for Netflix’s "Kingdom," returned to pen the script. However, the project’s rollout has been thrown into uncertainty following the controversy surrounding Cho.

In December 2025, local media reports alleged that Cho had been involved in crimes during his high school years, including car theft and sexual assault, and that he had served time in a juvenile detention center. Cho acknowledged having a juvenile record but denied allegations related to sexual assault.

“I sincerely apologize for disappointing everyone who has trusted and supported me due to my disgraceful past actions,” he said in a statement released by his agency a few days after the reports emerged.

He subsequently announced his retirement from acting, adding, “I humbly accept all criticism, and as of today, I will halt all activities and bring my acting career to an end. I will do my utmost to reflect on myself and return as a better person.”