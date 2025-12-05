South Korean actor Jo Jin-woong, whose real name is Jo Won-joon, is facing serious allegations reported by online media outlet Dispatch on Friday.

Known for using his father’s name "Jin-woong" as a stage name, the 49-year-old actor allegedly changed his identity and location to distance himself from a troubled past.

Dispatch alleged that he was involved in serious crimes during his high school years, including car theft and sexual assault, which allegedly led to time in a juvenile detention center. Even as he pursued an acting career, there are reports that he was entangled in other incidents.

While using a stage name is not unusual for celebrities, in Jo’s case it was done to conceal a history of serious crimes, according to the report.

Debuted in 2004, Jo became well-known for roles in projects including the TV series "Signal" and the film "Believer."

The public is awaiting Jo’s response, while his agency, Saram Entertainment, said it was verifying the facts before making an official statement.

There has also been recent discussion about a sequel to “Signal” after a decade, in which Jo was expected to reprise his role.