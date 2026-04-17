Agency denies guest appearance rumors as fan speculation builds

The Black Label, the agency behind Rose of Blackpink, said that the singer will not appear as a guest during Sabrina Carpenter’s Coachella performance in Indio, California, Friday.

“Rose does not have an official schedule to join Sabrina Carpenter’s stage as a special guest,” the agency told The Korea Herald.

Speculation had been mounting among fans after images and videos circulated online allegedly showing an artist trailer bearing Rose’s name backstage at the Coachella Main Stage.

Reports from local media also noted that Carpenter extended her second-weekend set by roughly 10 minutes, fueling expectations that a surprise guest might appear.

Adding to the speculation, Rose posted a video on April 15, dancing to Lee Hyo-ri’s hit song “10 Minutes,” which some fans interpreted as a hint tied to the Carpenter’s rumored set extension.