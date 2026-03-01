Rose's collaborative hit with Bruno Mars 'APT.' wins International Song of the Year

Rose, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, on Saturday (British time) won International Song of the Year for "APT.," her collaborative hit with Bruno Mars, at the 2026 Brit Awards.

It marks the first time a K-pop act has ever received an honor at the prestigious British music ceremony, held this year in Manchester.

"APT.," a pre-release single from her first studio album "rosie," became a global sensation following its release in October 2024.

The track pairs bright pop harmonies with an addictive refrain inspired by a popular Korean drinking game known as the "apartment game." It logged a 45-week run on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest ever for a K-pop track, where it peaked at number three.

In September 2025, it earned her two trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, including the top prize for Song of the Year.

"APT." was additionally nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- two of the six "general field" categories -- as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year's Grammy Awards, but did not secure a trophy. (Yonhap)